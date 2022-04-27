- (PLX AI) - Valmet Q1 orders EUR 1,324 million vs. estimate EUR 1,026 million.
- • Q1 sales EUR 960 million vs. estimate EUR 964 million
- • Q1 EPS EUR 0.3
|Valmet Oyj: Katri Hokkanen appointed interim CFO at Valmet
|Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EEST
HELSINKI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Katri Hokkanen (M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed interim CFO at Valmet...
|VALMET OYJ: Katri Hokkanen appointed interim CFO at Valmet
|Valmet Oyj: Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2022: Orders received amounted to EUR 1.3 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 79 million in the first quarter
|HELSINKI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valmet's Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2022: Orders received amounted to EUR 1.3 billion and Comparable EBITA to EUR 79 million in the first...
|Valmet Oyj: Neles' Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2022
|Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 27, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. EEST
HELSINKI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward together - Neles is now Valmet's Flow Control business line....
|Valmet Q1 Adjusted EBITA EUR 79 Million vs. Estimate EUR 89 Million
