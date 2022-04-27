

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Corning (OC) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $304 million, or $3.03 per share. This compares with $210 million, or $1.98 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Owens Corning reported adjusted earnings of $285 million or $2.84 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.4% to $2.35 billion from $1.92 billion last year.



Owens Corning earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $304 Mln. vs. $210 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.03 vs. $1.98 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.35 Bln vs. $1.92 Bln last year.



