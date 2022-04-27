Valmet Oyj: Neles' Interim Review January 1 - March 31, 2022

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 27, 2022 at 1:05 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forward together - Neles is now Valmet's Flow Control business line. Merger was completed on April 1, 2022.

This is a summary of Neles' Interim Review for January 1 - March 31, 2022. The complete review is attached to this release and is also available at www.valmet.com/investors/.

Neles' January - March in brief: Strong order intake and sales growth resulted in good profitability

Strong growth in both orders received and sales

Good business momentum across all Market Areas, North America continues to be particularly active

continues to be particularly active Good sales volumes and solid sales margins resulted in good profitability, with Adjusted EBITA margin of 16.1 percent

Merger of Neles and Valmet

On July 2, 2021, Neles announced that the Board of Directors of Neles Corporation and Valmet Oyj had signed a combination agreement and merger plan to combine the two companies through a merger.

On March 22, 2022, Neles Board received a renewed authorization from the AGM 2022 to decide on the extraordinary distribution of funds and decided to distribute a total of EUR 2.00 per share to Neles' shareholders. As a merger consideration, the shareholders of Neles received 0.3277 new shares in Valmet for each share they held in Neles.

The completion of the merger was executed on April 1, 2022, when all conditions for completion were fulfilled. For more information, please visit https://www.neles.com/company/valmet-neles-merger/.

Valmet's news conference and webcast for analysts, investors and media

Valmet will arrange a news conference in English as a live webcast at https://valmet.videosync.fi/2022-q1 on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Finnish time (EEST). President and CEO Pasi Laine will be presenting Valmet's results. Flow Control Business Line President Simo Sääskilahti will present highlights of Neles' first quarter 2022 results.

Recording of the webcast will be available shortly after the event at the same address.

It is possible to take part in the news conference through a conference call. Conference call participants are requested to dial in at least five minutes prior to the start of the conference at

Finland +358 981710310

United Kingdom +44 3333000804

France +33 170750711

Germany +49 6913803430

Norway +47 23500243

Sweden +46 856642651

United States +1 6319131422

The participants will be asked to provide the conference PIN: 92595845#

All questions should be presented in English.

The event can also be followed on Twitter at www.twitter.com/valmetir.

Further information, please contact:

Pekka Rouhiainen, Director, Investor Relations, Valmet, Tel. +358 10 672 0020

VALMET

Kari Saarinen

CFO

Pekka Rouhiainen

Director, Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.valmet.com

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | Twitter | Twitter (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/neles--interim-review-january-1---march-31--2022,c3554172

The following files are available for download: