Cargotec Corporation: Changes in Cargotec's 2022 financial information publication dates

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 APRIL 2022 AT 1:25 PM (EEST)

Changes in Cargotec's 2022 financial information publication dates

Cargotec Corporation changes the publication date of its half year financial report January-June 2022. Cargotec will disclose its financial information in 2022 as follows:

Half year financial report January-June 2022, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022

Interim report January-September 2022, on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

For further information, please contact:

Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, aki.vesikallio(at)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 729 1670

