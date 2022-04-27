Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Tradegate
27.04.22
09:26 Uhr
30,140 Euro
-0,080
-0,26 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2022 | 12:29
Cargotec Corporation: Changes in Cargotec's 2022 financial information publication dates

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 27 APRIL 2022 AT 1:25 PM (EEST)

Changes in Cargotec's 2022 financial information publication dates

Cargotec Corporation changes the publication date of its half year financial report January-June 2022. Cargotec will disclose its financial information in 2022 as follows:

  • Half year financial report January-June 2022, on Wednesday, 20 July 2022
  • Interim report January-September 2022, on Wednesday, 26 October 2022

For further information, please contact:
Aki Vesikallio, Director, Investor Relations, aki.vesikallio(at)cargotec.com, tel. +358 40 729 1670

Cargotec (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) enables smarter cargo flow for a better everyday with its leading cargo handling solutions and services. Cargotec's business areas Kalmar, Hiab and MacGregor are pioneers in their fields. Through their unique position in ports, at sea and on roads, they optimise global cargo flows and create sustainable customer value. Cargotec has signed the United Nations Global Compact Business Ambition for 1.5°C. The company's sales in 2021 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
