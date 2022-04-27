Valmet Oyj: Katri Hokkanen appointed interim CFO at Valmet

Valmet Oyj's stock exchange release on April 27, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. EEST

HELSINKI, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ms. Katri Hokkanen (M.Sc. Econ) has been appointed interim CFO at Valmet as of May 1, 2022. In this position she will report to President and CEO Pasi Laine.

Katri Hokkanen joined Valmet in 2006 and is currently working as Vice President, Finance in Valmet's Pulp and Energy business line. Prior to her current position, Katri Hokkanen led the finance operations in Valmet's Asia Pacific Area organization and in the EMEA services business.

"Katri Hokkanen knows Valmet's business well both from the business line and the area perspective and has a solid understanding of our ways of working and our processes. I am glad that we were able to find this interim solution within the company and thus offer opportunities for our own talent to increase their competence and expand their experience base", says Pasi Laine, President and CEO of Valmet.

As announced on April 11, 2022, Valmet's current CFO Kari Saarinen leaves the company and his working obligation ends at the end of April 2022. The recruitment process for his successor has commenced.

Valmet is a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. With our automation systems and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries.

We aim to become the global champion in serving our customers. Our 17,000 professionals work close to our customers and are committed to improving our customers' performance - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. In 2022, a major milestone was achieved when the flow control company Neles was merged into Valmet. The combined company net sales in 2021 was approximately EUR 4.5 billion based on the respective company figures.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

