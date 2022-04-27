- (PLX AI) - Humana Q1 revenue USD 23,970 million vs estimate USD 23,500 million.
- • Q1 adjusted revenue USD 24,079 million
- • Q1 EPS USD 7.29
- • Q1 adjusted EPS USD 8.04 vs. estimate USD 6.78
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|406,00
|413,55
|14:03
|405,75
|414,20
|14:02
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|13:50
|Humana's Q1 profit jumps 12% year-over-year to $930M
|13:28
|ROUNDUP: Humana Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to...
|13:23
|HUMANA INC - 8-K, Current Report
|13:22
|Humana: Q1 Earnings Insights
|12:58
|Humana Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|HUMANA INC
|400,35
|-1,04 %