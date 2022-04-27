

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Humana Inc (HUM) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.22 billion, or $7.29 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $6.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Humana Inc reported adjusted earnings of $1.34 billion or $8.04 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to $24.08 billion from $20.75 billion last year.



Humana Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $1.22 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $7.29 vs. $6.39 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.78 -Revenue (Q1): $24.08 Bln vs. $20.75 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $24.50



