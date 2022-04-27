Capita plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Capita plc

(the "Company")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name Jonathan Lewis

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer

b) Initial notification

/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Capita plc

b) LEI CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each

Identification code GB00B23K0M20

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost share options granted under the Long-Term Incentive Plan and sale of shares to fund income tax and national insurance liabilities and retention of the remaining balance

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Acquisition of shares on exercise of options Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil 1,183,666

Sale of Shares £0.208125 572,264

Retention of Shares £nil 611,402

d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume



Acquisition of share on exercise of options



Sale of shares



Retention of shares Price(s) Volume(s)

£nil 1,183,666

£0.208125



£nil 572,264



611,402

e) Date of transaction 26 April 2022