

NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $276 million, or $1.36 per share. This compares with $335 million, or $1.66 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $269 million or $1.32 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $276 Mln. vs. $335 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.36 vs. $1.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.36



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $6.15 to $6.45



