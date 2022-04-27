

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wabtec Corporation (WAB) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $149 million, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $112 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Wabtec Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $209 million or $1.13 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.5% to $1.93 billion from $1.83 billion last year.



Wabtec Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $149 Mln. vs. $112 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.59 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q1): $1.93 Bln vs. $1.83 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj; $4.65 -$5.05 Full year revenue guidance: $8.30 - $8.60 Bln



