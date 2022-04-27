

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KONE reported an adjusted EBIT of 196.5 million euros or 8.0% of sales for January-March 2022. This is compared to adjusted EBIT of 249.8 million euros, or 10.7% of sales, last year. Sales grew by 5.0%, for the quarter. At comparable exchange rates, sales declined by 0.4%. New equipment sales declined by 9.4% at comparable exchange rates primarily due to continued liquidity constraints in China.



Looking forward, the company has specified its business outlook for 2022 as a result of increased pressure in the cost environment and the impact of liquidity constraints and COVID-19 lockdowns in China.



First quarter net income to shareholders of the parent company declined to 129.3 million euros from 193.0 million euros, last year. Earnings per share was 0.25 euros compared to 0.37 euros.



Sales increased to 2.44 billion euros from 2.33 billion euros, last year. Orders received grew by 16.7% to 2.42 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, orders grew by 10.6%.



KONE estimates that, in 2022, its sales growth will be in the range of 2% to 5% at comparable exchange rates as compared to 2021. The adjusted EBIT is expected to be in the range of 1.18 - 1.28 billion euros. The company previously estimated that in 2022, its sales growth will be in the range of 2% to 7% at comparable exchange rates. The adjusted EBIT was previously expected in the range 1.18 - 1.33 billion euros.







