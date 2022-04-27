- (PLX AI) - Kraft Heinz Q1 adjusted EPS USD 0.6 vs. estimate USD 0.53.
- • Q1 EPS USD 0.63
- • Kraft Heinz raising expectations for 2022 Organic Net Sales to a mid-single-digit percentage increase versus the prior year period, reflecting strong performance to date, ongoing business momentum, and additional pricing actions to mitigate ongoing inflation
- • The Company continues to expect Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $5.8 billion to $6.0 billion
