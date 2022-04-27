

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $702.0 million, or $1.95 per share. This compares with $574.4 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $756.6 million or $2.11 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.0% to $1.35 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $702.0 Mln. vs. $574.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.95 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.00 -Revenue (Q1): $1.35 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



