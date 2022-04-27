

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, health insurer Humana Inc. (HUM) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2021 to reflect a net COVID-19 headwind.



For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings of about $22.98 per share and adjusted earnings of about $24.50 per share.



Previously, the company expected earnings of at least $23.08 per share and adjusted earnings of at least $24.00 per share.



On average, 24 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $24.17 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company still expects individual Medicare Advantage membership growth in the range of approximately 150,000 to 200,000 members.







