Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.: Amarantus Signs Non-Binding Term Sheet to Divest Cutanogen Corporation in Exchange for the Extinguishment of Potential $21M+ in Liabilities

Board Member/Acting CEO Provides Shareholder Update

Sale of Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS) subsidiary, Cutanogen Corporation.

Emphasis placed on advancing Elto Pharma, Inc. and MANF Therapeutics programs

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK:AMBS) ("Amarantus," or AMBS), a JLABS-alumnus biotechnology holding company developing proprietary orphan neurologic, regenerative medicine and ophthalmic therapies through its subsidiaries, today released a letter to its shareholders announcing it has entered into a non-binding term sheet to sell the Company's Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS) subsidiary, Cutanogen Corporation upon execution of definitive agreements. Additionally, the Company's Acting CEO Donald Huffman, a member of the Board of Directors, provided an update for shareholders about the future direction of the Company.

Non-binding Term Sheet:

The Cutanogen purchasers are a group of holders (the "Group") of the Company's senior secured and unsecured notes. Certain other note holders who are not part of the Group may also choose to participate with the Group (together the "Noteholders"). As payment, in exchange, the Noteholders will relieve the Company of between $21.5 million and $25.3 million of secured and unsecured debt and payables obligations related to the ESS program.

The second part of the transaction is the Group's formation of a joint venture with a Contract Research Organization's venture capital (the "CRO VC")arm to finance and manage the further clinical development of the ESS program. Amarantus will share in the future returns of the joint venture after Noteholders have received a specified threshold amount.

The key terms of the transaction are:

Amarantus sells to the group of Noteholders its:

subsidiary, Cutanogen Corporation, and 50,000,000 shares of Todos Medical Ltd. common stock

in exchange for the extinguishment of:

a minimum of $13,867,474 and up to $17,719,810 in secured and unsecured debt (the "Notes"), and $7,581,828 in accounts payable associated with the ESS program, before a $500,000 cash payment against one of the payables, and

a participation right to receive:

25% of all funds received by the Noteholders from the joint venture with the CRO VC after the Noteholders are fully repaid the value of the Notes and the ESS program accounts payable, and half of any remaining unsold Todos common stock will be returned to Amarantus if actual cash received by the Noteholders from the sale of Todos shares exceeds $13,867,474 (after addressing, fees, 3rd party expenses and like).

Amarantus and the Group expect to complete the transaction in the second quarter of 2022.

Board Member/Acting CEO Update

Additionally, Board Member/Acting CEO Donald Huffman provided this update for Amarantus shareholders:

"I am pleased to provide an update regarding progress on several fronts and on the plan to deliver a recapitalization of the Company that would allow for shareholders to benefit from the value of Amarantus' compelling portfolio. Our goal has been to place our development programs into separate subsidiary companies, and then work with partners to attract financial resources to advance these programs through FDA approval and into commercialization via those subsidiaries. This plan would also allow for the settlement of certain of the Company's outstanding liabilities and potentially provide significant upside for Amarantus shareholders.

As announced, we entered into non-binding term sheet to sell the Company's Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS) subsidiary, Cutanogen Corporation, upon execution of definitive agreements. This is an important first step in significantly improving the financial position of the Company and getting on track to raising capital. The proceeds of this sale will directly reduce our debt and payables to a manageable level.

Our goal is to position the Company for a capital raise via Reg A.

Post-sale of the ESS program we believe there is high value in the Amarantus portfolio and will focus on advancing these programs principally through partnerships:

Eltoprazine: Elto Pharma, Inc. Phase 3: Adult ADHD. Next Step: Reformulation Phase 2b - Parkinson's levodopa-induced dyskinesia: Next Step: Reformulation Phase 2 Agitation in Alzheimer's. Next Step: Range Finding Studies Eltoprazine in combination with CBD to treat Parkinson's

Mesencephalic Astrocyte-derived Neurotrophic Factor (MANF Therapeutics Retinal Vision Loss - Preclinical Wolfram Syndrome (orphan) Retinitis Pigmentosa (orphan) Glaucoma Macular Degeneration Neurological Conditions - Preclinical Parkinson's disease Traumatic Brain Injury Alzheimer's disease Epilepsy Diabetes - Preclinical Wolfram Syndrome (orphan) Type-1 and Type diabetes Biomarker for pre-diabetes / beta-cell health Cardiovascular disease - Preclinical Myocardial infarction and post Covid 19 vascular disease Hearing Loss - Preclinical Antibiotic-induced hearing loss (orphan) Tinnitus Immune stimulation - Preclinical Certain B-cell cancers

PhenoGuard Discovery of other MANF-like proteins Evaluation of cannabinoid activity on astrocytes and neurons



We would like to thank all shareholders for their patience as we work through the closing of this transaction and prepare for the relaunch of operations at Amarantus."

About Amarantus Bioscience Holdings, Inc.

Amarantus Bioscience Holdings (AMBS) is a JLABS-alumnus biotechnology holding company developing proprietary orphan neurologic, regenerative medicine and ophthalmic therapies through its subsidiaries. AMBS' 50.1%-owned subsidiary Elto Pharma, Inc . has development rights to eltoprazine, a Phase 2b-ready small molecule indicated for Parkinson's disease levodopa-induced dyskinesia, Alzheimer's aggression and adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. AMBS acquired Cutanogen Corporation from Lonza Group in 2015. Cutanogen is preparing for pivotal studies with Engineered Skin Substitute (ESS) for the treatment of pediatric life-threatening severe burns. ESS is a regenerative medicine-based, autologous full-thickness skin graft technology originally developed by the Shriner's Hospital that can be used to treat severe burns, as well as several other catastrophic and cosmetic dermatological indications. AMBS' wholly-owned subsidiary, MANF Therapeutics Inc. owns key intellectual property rights and licenses from a several prominent universities related to the development of the therapeutic protein known as mesencephalic astrocyte-derived neurotrophic factor ("MANF"). MANF Therapeutics is developing MANF-based products as treatments for ophthalmological disorders such as Retinitis Pigmentosa and Glaucoma, Wolfram's Syndrome, as well as neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson's disease. MANF was discovered by the Company's Chief Scientific Officer John Commissiong, PhD. Dr. Commissiong discovered MANF from AMBS' proprietary discovery engine PhenoGuard, and believes several other neurotrophic factors remain to be discovered.

