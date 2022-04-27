

FALLS CHURCH (dpa-AFX) - General Dynamics Corp. (GD) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $730 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $708 million, or $2.48 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenue held steady at $9.39 billion



General Dynamics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $730 Mln. vs. $708 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.61 vs. $2.48 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.51 -Revenue (Q1): $9.39 Bln vs. $9.39 Bln last year.



