Poultry Vaccines Market Size Worth $3.39 Billion By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global poultry vaccines market size is expected to reach USD 3.39 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030. The key factors driving the market include the rising consumption of poultry meat and eggs, the prevalence of avian diseases, and the increasing poultry population in key markets. According to OECD-FAO Agricultural Outlook, poultry meat consumption in the U.S. was pegged at 19,169 thousand tons in 2020. This consumption is projected to increase over the next few years.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases in poultry and product developments in the field are anticipated to create growth opportunities in the market.

By product, attenuated live vaccines held the largest revenue share in 2021 owing to their relatively low production cost and long duration of protection.

The Egg Drop Syndrome (EDS) disease type segment is expected to register a lucrative growth rate over the forecast period due to the growing use of inactivated vaccines to prevent viral disease.

As per the MSD Vet Manual, EDS vaccines can also be given in combination with other vaccines, such as those for Newcastle disease, thus increasing their adoption rate.

The breeder application segment dominated the market in 2021 due to the increasing use of vaccines at breeder farms to secure the health of the poultry and increase farm's productivity.

Europe held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to favorable government policies, rising concerns of zoonoses, and initiatives by key companies.

Read 150-page market research report, "Poultry Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Attenuated Live Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines), By Disease Type, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Poultry Vaccines Market Growth & Trends

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in several challenges for the poultry industry including a fall in consumption, increased concerns over zoonoses, and low sales. For example, as per the Economic Times, in March 2020, the price of chicken plunged by as much as 70% due to the reduced consumption of meat, fish, eggs, and chicken. However, the pandemic also led to the rising awareness regarding diseases in animals and increasing demand for safe and healthy poultry products. This is anticipated to create opportunities for poultry vaccines manufacturers as poultry farms must ensure healthy layer, broiler, and breeder stock. In fact, in April 2021, the CEO & MD of Hester Biosciences Ltd. stated that the market for poultry vaccines is set to grow significantly post COVID.

In addition, the advent of new vaccines, such as Salmonella-vectored vaccines, which protect domesticated birds against necrotic enteritis is anticipated to provide a growth platform to this market. In addition, the rising usage of poultry vaccines by research institutes and colleges, along with vaccination awareness programs, is fueling the growth of the market. For instance, in July 2019, the Veterinary College and Research Institute based in Madurai, India started vaccinating domesticated birds, predominantly chickens, to save farmers from suffering significant losses.

Technological advancements in poultry vaccines, rising demand for animal protein, concerns over food safety, animal welfare, and microbial resistance, increased focus on avian healthcare, and shift from treatment to the prevention of diseases are some of the other factors anticipated to create growth opportunities in the market. For instance, the TAbic Vaccines Line by Phibro Animal Health Corporation comprises 25+ vaccines for poultry for protection against Newcastle disease, infectious bronchitis, and other poultry diseases.

Poultry Vaccines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global poultry vaccines market on the basis of application, product, disease type, and region:

Poultry Vaccines Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Broiler

Layer

Breeder

Poultry Vaccines Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Attenuated Live Vaccines

Inactivated Vaccines

Subunit Vaccines

DNA Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Poultry Vaccines Market - Disease Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Infectious Bronchitis

Infectious Bursal Diseases

Infectious Laryngotracheitis

Egg Drop Syndrome

Adenovirus

Duck Viral Enteritis

Inclusion Body Hepatitis

Coccidiosis

Avian Influenza

Marek's Disease

Newcastle Disease

Salmonella

Avian Encephalomyelitis

Fowl Cholera

Poultry Vaccines Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

MEA

South Africa



Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Poultry Vaccines Market

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Ceva

Zoetis

Elanco

Intervet Inc., a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc.

Hester Biosciences Limited

Vaxxinova International BV

Venkys India

Calier

KM Biologics

Phibro Animal Health Corporation

