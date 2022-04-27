- (PLX AI) - Rollins Q1 EPS USD 0.15.
- • Q1 revenue USD 590.7 million
- • Q1 net income USD 72.445 million
Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:04
|Rollins, Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rollins, Inc. (ROL) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $72.45...
|13:58
|Rollins: Q1 Earnings Insights
|13:40
|Rollins Q1 EPS $0.15
|Fr
|Rollins (ROL) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
|19.04.
|Rollins To Pay $8 Mln To Settle Accounting Violations
|WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atlanta-based pest control company Rollins Inc. (ROL) agreed to pay $8 million to settle charges that it engaged in improper accounting practices in order to boost its...
