

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $16.30 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $4.15 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $272.45 million from $240.43 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $16.30 Mln. vs. $4.15 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.45 vs. $0.11 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q1): $272.45 Mln vs. $240.43 Mln last year.



