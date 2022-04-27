Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today announced that it will issue financial results for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time (12:30 Central European Time).

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (14:30 Central European Time) on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the slide presentation, please visit the "Financial Results" page, under the Financial Information tab of the Company's Investor Relations section of its website.

To participate on the call please dial:

United States: +1 646 664 1960

United Kingdom: +44 020 3936 2999

Canada: +1 613 699 6539

Italy: +39 06 9450 1060

All other locations: +44 20 3936 2999

Access Code: 156733

Preregistration:

Listeners are encouraged to preregister for the call via the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/client/10540/stevanato-earnings-call/ whereupon you will be provided with a unique dial-in number and access code.

For Participants that do not preregister:

A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available online at the following link: http://www.incommuk.com/customers/online (access code: 156733).

Replay:

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the website shortly after the live call and will be available through Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The recording will be accessible via the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/replay/7741/stevanato-earnings-call/ (access code 998900).

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group's core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com

