

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The Boeing Co. (BA) released Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at -$1.22 billion, or -$2.06 per share. This compares with -$0.54 billion, or -$0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.1% to $13.99 billion from $15.22 billion last year.



The Boeing Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$1.22 Bln. vs. -$0.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$2.06 vs. -$0.92 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $13.99 Bln vs. $15.22 Bln last year.



