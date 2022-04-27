Metacon AB: Metacon in partnership with GISAB receives breakthrough order for two electrolysis-based integrated Green Hydrogen Refuelling Stations (HRS) from Botnia Hydrogen

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon, in cooperation with engineering and construction partner GISAB (Gällivare Industriservice AB, part of Jernbro) has entered into a contract with a value amounting to ca 56 MSEK at today's exchange rates, for supplying two electrolysis based integrated Green Hydrogen Refuelling Stations (HRS) to Botnia Hydrogen AB.

Botnia Hydrogen, founded by Zelk Energy AB, has entered into a contract to procure two hydrogen refueling stations integrated with electrolysis-based hydrogen production from Metacon. The stations, with the capacity to refuel 200 and 400 kg of hydrogen per day at 350 and 700 bar, will be located in Piteå and Arvidsjaur in northern Sweden. GISAB will provide the turn-key balance of plant work for the stations and a Long-Term Service Agreement (LTSA) to cover the hydrogen production unit's maintenance. The construction at the sites is planned to commence at the end of 2022 and both stations are estimated to be in operation during the spring of 2023. Zelk Energy has been granted public funds from the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency program Klimatklivet which they have allocated for use in Botnia Hydrogen together with private investments.

The new green hydrogen stations are delivered turnkey to the sites under standard commercial and payment terms. Furthermore, Metacon has received the opportunity to and has agreed to make an equity investment of 5.5 MSEK in exchange for approximately 16% of ownership in Botnia Hydrogen. The investment is to be executed prior to end of August 2022.

"We are very pleased to have entered into this contract together with our strategic partner GISAB. The order shows trust in Metacon's ability to supply cold climate adapted HRS and that our partnership structure can compete successfully in the fast-growing green hydrogen market. We expect a significant long-term need for green hydrogen in the north of Sweden. A minority ownership in Botnia Hydrogen also provides a unique opportunity to build practical inside knowledge of this type of green hydrogen projects at the very beginning of this future growth market." said Christer Wikner, President and CEO of Metacon in a comment.

Boris Lindberg, CEO of GISAB commented; "With our experience from installation and commissioning of hydrogen plants and our local presence, we are the perfect partner to Botnia Hydrogen. The contract shows that Metacon, GISAB, and Jernbro will be a leading player in developing the electrolysis area".

Zelk Energy AB CEO Joachim Karthäuser commented, "Botnia Hydrogen is the first in the pipeline of projects developed by Zelk Energy in Northern Sweden. Zelk Energy is very pleased with its cooperation with Metacon and GISAB, who have supported the project through the whole development phase. This is the start of long-term cooperation."

For further information, please contact Christer Wikner, by phone at +46 (0)707-647389 or by e-mail at info@metacon.se

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems to produce hydrogen, heat, and electricity. The products are based on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly-owned subsidiary Helbio, which is a spin-off from the University of Patra, Greece, and was founded by Professor Xenophon Verykios in 2001. The business has focused on catalysts and advanced reforming for high-efficiency hydrogen production from the onset.

Metacon also offers system solutions for hydrogen production through electrolysis, a large and globally growing area for small and large-scale production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is the process of starting and driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil and green, the hydrogen will become completely climate-neutral and green. Green hydrogen can be used in, for example, the transport sector, the primary industry, and the real estate sector with a better environment and climate.

About GISAB and Jernbro

Gällivare Industriservice (GISAB) is a leading company in industrial maintenance and projects in Norrbotten, Sweden, with a turnover of approximately SEK 400 million and 100 employees. GISAB offers everything from service and maintenance and complex projects to long-term partnerships for industrial customers, mainly in the steel and mining industry. www.gisab.net

Jernbro lndustrial Services is Sweden's leading company in industrial maintenance and projects and has a turnover of SEK 1.4 billion. Every day, all year round, we help Swedish industry and owners of community infrastructure to produce safer, more efficient, and more sustainable. With deep engineering and hands-on expertise in maintenance and other technical disciplines such as mechanics, electricity, automation, and energy, we contribute to the development and efficiency of customers' operations and thus also to increased competitiveness. We are located locally and close to our customers in about 30 locations, where our 900 employees have specific knowledge of the different processes and challenges. Among our many customers are small and medium-sized local companies and large international groups with operations in engineering, vehicles, mines, steel, food, energy, wood, paper, pulp, and water and sewerage.

About Zelk Energy AB (publ)

Zelk Energy is a project developer in the hydrogen and circular economy field. Where possible, Zelk uses industrial waste heat to produce electricity for hydrogen production. This means that hydrogen is created where it will be used, eliminating the need to store and transport the hydrogen from creation plants to where transport fleets are located. Zelk uses waste heat to support other heat users, such as greenhouses and district heating nets. Zelk works with municipalities to introduce hydrogen-based transport such as cars, garbage trucks, long-haul trucks, mining equipment, tractors, ships, and trains.

