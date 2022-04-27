- (PLX AI) - Norden raises expectations for the full-year profit for 2022 to USD 270-350 million from USD 210-280 million previously.
- • Cites significant increases in product tanker market rates over recent weeks combined with strong regional positioning in the Freight Services & Trading business unit
- • For both business units, the distribution of earnings per quarter is expected to be more front loaded in 2022 than normal, the company said
