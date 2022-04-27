

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $776 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $563 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, The Kraft Heinz Company reported adjusted earnings of $0.60 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $6.05 billion from $6.39 billion last year.



The Kraft Heinz Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $776 Mln. vs. $563 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.46 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q1): $6.05 Bln vs. $6.39 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

KRAFT HEINZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de