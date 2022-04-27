The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Director Declaration

27 April 2022

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Director Declaration

Pursuant to LR 9.6.14 (2), the Company acknowledges that, with effect from 1 June 2022, Mrs Julia Le Blan, a non-executive Director of the Company, has joined the Board of British & American Investment Trust PLC as a non-executive director and chair of the Audit Committee.

Contact information:

Katherine Manson - 020 3709 8734

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary