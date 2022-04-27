Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1XA8R ISIN: DK0060534915 Ticker-Symbol: NOVC 
Xetra
27.04.22
15:22 Uhr
105,18 Euro
+1,60
+1,54 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVO NORDISK A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
105,36105,4415:40
105,44105,4815:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2022 | 14:17
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novo Nordisk A/S - Reduction of the share capital

Bagsværd, Denmark, 27 April 2022 - At Novo Nordisk's Annual General Meeting on 24 March 2022, it was decided to reduce the company's B share capital from DKK 354,512,800 to DKK 348,512,800 by cancellation of part of the company's portfolio of own B shares equal to a nominal value of DKK 6,000,000 divided into 30,000,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 each.

Today, Novo Nordisk has registered the implementation of the reduction of the share capital with the Danish Business Authority and cancelled B shares at a nominal value of DKK 6,000,000. After the reduction of the share capital, the company's share capital is nominally DKK 456,000,000, which is divided into an A share capital of nominally DKK 107,487,200 and a B share capital of nominally DKK 348,512,800.

The reduction of the share capital will not affect Novo Nordisk's share repurchase programme which will continue as previously announced.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen,Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)+1 848 304 1027niaa@novonordisk.com (mailto:niaa@novonordisk.com)
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com (mailto:arnd@novonordisk.com)
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode+45 3075 5956jrde@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)

Company announcement No 31 /2022

Attachment

  • CA220427_CapitalReduction (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8a4c293a-90ca-4085-839b-3b621f620c61)

NOVO NORDISK-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.