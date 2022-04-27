

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYCB) said its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.17 per share on the company's common stock.



Based on a closing price of $9.75 as of April 26, 2022, this represents an annualized dividend yield of 7.0%. The dividend is payable on May 19, 2022 to common stockholders of record as of May 9, 2022.







