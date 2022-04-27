ev Transportation Services, Inc.: evTS Sponsors 2022 Tufts University Electric Racing Team

Sponsorship Supports Tufts Engineering Students' Development of Electric Racecar for Formula Hybrid and Electric Racing Competition

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / ev Transportation Services Inc . ("evTS"), an electric vehicle manufacturer focused on the essential services and urban e-mobility markets, today announced the creation of an annual gift to the Tufts University School of Engineering with the sponsorship of its Electric Racing Team to support engineering students in the design and build out of a formula-style electric-only racecar to compete in a series of events at the Formula Hybrid and Electric competition which takes place in New Hampshire each year.

Since 2008, Tufts University engineering students have participated in the annual racing event. Founded and run by the Thayer School of Engineering at Dartmouth since 2006, Formula Hybrid takes place each spring at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon, NH. The competition is part of the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Collegiate Design Series and is regarded as the most complex and dynamic of the series.

"We are excited to once again sponsor this educational, interdisciplinary design and engineering challenge for undergraduate and graduate university students that emphasizes drivetrain innovation and efficiency in a high-performance application," said David Solomont, evTS Chairman and CEO. "evTS' sponsorship and newly established annual gift commitment will provide students with hands-on electric motor and drivetrain experience in cutting edge EV technologies intended for battery electric powered vehicles.

"Participation on the team gives students an opportunity to explore a career pathway in the growing EV technology industry and provides a unique entry on their resumes as they transition to engineering roles at leading electric vehicle OEMs such as evTS, which has engineering and production facilities in Texas - home to a number of Tufts Engineering undergraduates. We look forward to race day and beyond, providing a local source of potential employment for Tufts Engineering graduates."

Jason Rife, Chair of the Mechanical Engineering Department at the Tufts University School of Engineering, said: "We are thrilled to have evTS become the primary sponsor of the Tufts Electric Racing Team. The program gives us the ability to offer hands on experience with state-of-the-art EV drivetrains in a competition setting that showcases the incredible suite of engineering talent at Tufts University. We especially thank evTS for their generous contribution which will enhance our reputation as a successful and safe team, while concurrently providing generations of students with a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"Tufts University seeks to provide its students with exceptional extra-curricular programming opportunities that are enabled through collaborations with the local business community," added Tufts University School of Engineering Dean Kyongbum Lee. "evTS' sponsorship, and ongoing gift to the School of Engineering in support of the Electric Racing Team, is an excellent example of the type of relationships we are proud to attract - helping to further enrich the Tufts University experience."

About evTS

ev Transportation Services Inc. ("evTS") is a specialty vehicle manufacturer that produces purpose-built, Pure-Electric lightweight commercial utility vehicles and provides fleet management solutions. Founded in 2015, the Boston-based company's flagship product, the FireFly ESV is aimed at the essential services transportation and urban e-mobility markets, which represent an annual domestic replacement market of approximately 400,000 vehicles, or roughly $7 billion annually. End user applications for the Company's vehicles include parking management, security and perimeter patrol, parks and sidewalk maintenance, utility meter reading, property and building management, airports, seaports, sanitation, university and corporate campuses, and last mile on-demand urban delivery. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.evTS.com .

