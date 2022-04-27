

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the full year, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) increased earnings outlook to the range of $15.34-$15.66 per share, from the prior expectation of $14.10 to $14.55 per share.



It also tightened the adjusted earnings guidance to the range of $17.75 to $18.00 per share, compared with $17.60 to $18.00 per share provided earlier.



The Street sees earnings of $17.95 per share for the full year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the second quarter, Teledyne expects adjusted EPS to be in the range of $4.32-$4.40. On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $4.37 per share.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de