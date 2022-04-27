

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $325 million, or $1.68 per share. This compares with $212 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IQVIA Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $477 million or $2.47 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.7% to $3.57 billion from $3.41 billion last year.



IQVIA Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $325 Mln. vs. $212 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.68 vs. $1.09 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.42 -Revenue (Q1): $3.57 Bln vs. $3.41 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: Adj: $9.95 - $10.25 Full year revenue guidance: $14.45 - $14.75 Bln



