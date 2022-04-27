Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
WKN: 909225 ISIN: SE0000412371 
27.04.22
15:15 Uhr
10,210 Euro
-1,540
-13,11 %
27.04.2022 | 14:53
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on Modern Times Group B (117/22)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Modern Times Group B (MTGB) until close of business as of April 27, 2022. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1063238
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
