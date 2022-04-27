Ottopia Recognized by Frost & Sullivan for Its Market Leadership in the Global Teleoperations for Autonomous Driving Industry

Ottopia's technology enables the commercialization of autonomous vehicles (AVs) operating in mobility, logistics, last-mile delivery and other industries

SAN ANTONIO, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the global teleoperations for autonomous driving industry and, based on its analysis, recognizes Ottopia with the 2022 Global Market Leadership Award. The company enables the commercial autonomous vehicles (AV) deployment via its best-in-class proprietary teleoperations application. Ottopia's founding team combined its background in cybersecurity, video compression, and telecommunications to create its platform. Teleoperations allow a remote employee to support multiple AVs on the road and safely manage a complex driving situation with nearly zero latency.

Ottopia outpaces its competitors in the teleoperations for the autonomous driving market in multiple dimensions. For instance, it offers the only mass-deployed remote assistance system at the "edge" when the AV cannot proceed or experiences difficulty that requires intervention. Ottopia creates a specialized software bridge between an autonomous vehicle with no driver and a remote operator who can provide remote assistance and, if necessary, remotely drive the vehicle at a reduced speed. Ottopia's solution can work with any autonomous vehicle or machine, such as forklifts, trucks, yard trucks, construction equipment, and delivery robots. It is the global leader in the remote vehicle assistance space, and its principal customers include companies like Motional, which operates one of the most established robotaxi fleets.

Varun Krishnamurthy, an industry analyst for Frost & Sullivan, said, "Motional selected Ottopia to support its AV group operation and will use its technology to perform remote vehicle assistance when operating its driverless SAE Level 4 AVs. In addition, Ottopia serves original equipment manufacturers in multiple industries with teleoperations solutions."

Ottopia's technology also reduces costs for AVs operating in logistics centers and ports, maximizing efficiencies. Key benefits, such as cost savings and accident reductions, are gleaned by improving safety in hazardous environments, such as mines and construction sites. The company offers proficient teleoperations that require many coordinating technologies and systems to implement safely. Ottopia's software utilizes cameras and encoders, modems, and control stations; thus, a video feed is transmitted over public 4G LTE networks to monitor, assist, and drive any AV remotely.

"Ottopia is one of the only providers to solve remote assistance issues with the critical components of teleoperations capabilities, including dynamic video compression, AI-based network optimization, safety systems, and cybersecurity; the latter two are exclusive to the company," explained John Sisemore, a Best Practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan.

Ottopia's customers have AVs that utilize public 4G wireless networks to teleoperate on public streets, enabling human staff to monitor remotely and provide assistance using real-time video displays. The company's technology keeps a remote human in the loop to manage and resolve difficulties effectively and safely. Ottopia optimized its safe and secure remote teleoperations software with its partner NVIDIA. It also partnered with Deutsche Telekom to commercialize its teleoperation technologies, strengthening its market leadership position. With its strong overall performance, Ottopia earns Frost & Sullivan's 2022 Global Market Leadership Award in the teleoperations for the autonomous driving industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased ROI it offers customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Claudia Toscano

P: 1.956.533.5915

E: claudia.toscano@frost.com

About Ottopia

Ottopia is a software company that enables the commercial deployment of all autonomous vehicles. Ottopia offers the only mass-deployed remote assistance system. Using Ottopia's software, remote humans can solve any challenge that autonomy alone cannot. Ottopia's technology: (1) Closes the performance gap of autonomous vehicles; (2) Provides flawless customer experience; (3) Facilitates the rapid expansion of autonomous fleets.

Website: https://ottopia.tech

Email: info@ottopia.techinfo@ottopia.tech

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1805132/Ottopia_Award_Logo.jpg