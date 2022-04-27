SNN Network's Planet MicroCap Showcase taking place in Las Vegas May 3 rd to 5th

Planet MicroCap "brings together the most promising companies and top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance"

As Presenting Company, The Gummy Project will be featured through presentations, one on one meetings, webcast, and podcast profiles on SNN

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 27, 2022) - Potent Ventures Inc. (CSE: POT) (FSE: 0OS2) (OTCQB: POTVF) ("Potent" or the "Company") is excited to announce that the Company will be a Featured Company, participating in the Planet MicroCap Showcase in Las Vegas, May 3rd to 5th.

"The Gummy Project has established foundational partnerships with OCEARCH (www.ocearch.org), and the Bee Conservancy (www.thebeeconservancy.org) and World of Vegan (https://www.worldofvegan.com), and now we are excited to be able to reach key investor and industry audiences at the Planet MicroCap Conference in Las Vegas as we work strategically to raise brand awareness in preparation for the launch of our product line," said Mr. Charlie Lamb, CEO of The Gummy Project.

Highlights of the MicroCap Presenting Company Benefits Include:

25-minute presentation to Conference Audiences

Webcast of your 25-minute presentation. Including archival webcast on SNN's YouTube Channel

Exclusive pre-Showcase one-on-one meeting scheduling opportunity with attending registered investors, sponsors and service providers prior to event

Video Interview with a company executive and Planet MicroCap Podcast host

ABOUT PLANET MICROCAP SHOWCASE AND THE SNN NETWORK

The Planet MicroCap Showcase IS GOING BACK TO LAS VEGAS! Join us as we bring together the most promising companies and the top dealmakers in MicroCap Finance for three (3) days of company presentations, 1x1 meetings and educational panels in The Premier IN PERSON Event in MicroCap Finance. www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com

SNN Network is a global multimedia and publishing financial news investor portal covering the small-, micro- and nano-cap markets by providing news, insights, education tools and expert commentary. We have cultivated an active and engaged community of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the Small, Micro and Nano-Cap space.

SNN Network publishes the following content:

SNN.Network (Investor Portal)

MicroCap Review Magazine (link to Q1 2022 issue)

MicroCap Review Index (MCRI)

Planet MicroCap Podcast hosted by Robert Kraft

SNN Network YouTube Channel

ABOUT POTENT VENTURES

We are a growing community of individuals and organizations who believe small contributions can add up to something big. We sell low sugar, plant based gummy products while raising money (and awareness) to support endangered keystone species. We are the only "better for you" candy company that is built to support our planet's most precious species and ecosystems, while educating our future generations on the steps we must take today, to ensure a viable tomorrow.

Charlie Lamb, President & CEO, Director

Telephone: 1(236) 317-2812 - Toll free 1(888) 556-9656

E-mail: investors@potent-ventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates", "may" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.

