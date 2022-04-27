Anzeige
Trading will be suspended in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB
shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 28-04-2022. 

The trading will be suspended on the request of the Issuer due to the upcoming
annual general meeting of shareholders. 

Notice on trading resumption will follow by a separate decision of Nasdaq
Vilnius after the announcement of inside information. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
