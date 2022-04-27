Cin7 and Intuit Innovate to Help Businesses Move to the Cloud, Add Channels and Thrive

First-of-its-kind software bundle combines accounting with inventory management to support modern multichannel product selling

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / April 27, 2022 / Cin7 , a pioneer in cloud-based inventory management software (IMS), today announced a new strategic product bundle with Intuit, the global technology platform that makes QuickBooks, TurboTax, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. This broadened collaboration and innovative product suite bundle of the two systems makes it very simple and affordable to move from desktop software to the cloud.

The need for product sellers to expand sales channels has escalated quickly in the wake of COVID-19. Yet the more channels a company adds, the more complex and difficult it becomes to navigate getting products to consumers especially when they are using desktop and older technologies. In response, as businesses move to the cloud, they are looking for cloud-native software stacks and integrations to help them scale with confidence.

The deepened collaboration between Cin7 DEAR and Intuit will further enable product sellers to take advantage of connecting their cloud accounting software with a robust cloud inventory management solution, helping to avoid legacy ERP systems and grow channels at scale. Customers have the ability to choose several strong components to add to the bundle of QuickBooks and Cin7 to create a more manageable, efficient, and cost-effective stack. They will also receive exclusive offers, expanded services, and derive additional value, on the foundation of a strong integration that builds off a decade of cloud-native technology proven to support accelerated business growth.

"The last two years have vastly accelerated the need for businesses to make and sell products in multiple locations and across sales channels," said Doug LaBahn, Cin7's Chief Marketing Officer. "Businesses with legacy technology and desktop-based software are really struggling, whereas businesses running in the cloud are growing 10 times faster. Our close collaboration with Intuit makes it very easy for every product business to move online with this first-of-its-kind software bundle."

"Intuit is committed to accelerating the move of mid-market businesses to the cloud," said Bobby Morrison, Intuit's Chief Revenue Officer. "The best way to speed digital transformation is to work closely with proven solutions like Cin7 and their strong product suites. With an especially strong integration to QuickBooks Online, we're making complex business operations far more efficient and scalable."

Exploring cloud solutions can help businesses to optimize selling on more channels, open new revenue streams, and save time and money. To learn more about the Cin7 and Intuit partnership and other multi-channel, inventory management solutions, please visit: https://www.cin7.com/new-bundle/

About Cin7

Cin7 is the leading provider of cloud-based inventory management software. It empowers small business and mid-market product sellers to succeed in the modern, global, multichannel economy by automating the sale, purchase, and delivery of products to consumers and B2B customers. Serving over 8,000 customers worldwide with Cin7, DEAR, and Cin7 Orderhive, we deliver impressive value to product sellers' mission-critical operations and empower product sellers to grow by adding and improving sales channels while simultaneously increasing operational efficiency and removing costly operational mistakes.

About Intuit

Intuit is the global technology platform that helps consumers and small businesses overcome their most important financial challenges. Serving more than 100 million customers worldwide with TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp, we believe that everyone should have the opportunity to prosper. We never stop working to find new, innovative ways to make that possible. Please visit us for the latest information about Intuit, our products and services, and find us on social .

