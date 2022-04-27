Anzeige
Oncopeptides AB: Invitation to presentation of Q1 report

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncopeptides AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: ONCO), a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases, today announces that it will present the interim report for the first quarter 2022 on May 4, at 11:00 (CET), and that the Annual General Meeting in Oncopeptides AB (publ) will be held on Tuesday June 28, 2022, (changed from May 19, 2022).

Investors, financial analysts, and media are invited to participate in a webcast including a QnA session on May 4. The event will be hosted by CEO, Jakob Lindberg and members of Oncopeptides' Leadership team, and the presentation will be held in English.

The webcast will be streamed via https://tv.streamfabriken.com/oncopeptides-q1-2022, and can also be found on the website: www.oncopeptides.com.

Dial in numbers for participants from:

  • SE: +46 850558351
  • UK: +44 3333009262
  • US: +1 6319131422, PIN US only: 76766319#

For further information, please contact:

Rolf Gulliksen, Global Head of Corporate Communications, Oncopeptides AB (publ)
E-post: rolf.gulliksen@oncopeptides.com
Mobil: + 46 70?262 96 28

About Oncopeptides

Oncopeptides is a biotech company focused on research and development of therapies for difficult-to-treat hematological diseases. The company uses its proprietary PDC platform to develop peptide-drug conjugated compounds that rapidly and selectively deliver cytotoxic agents into cancer cells. The first drug coming from the PDC platform, Pepaxto (INN melphalan flufenamide), also called melflufen was granted accelerated approval in the U.S., on February 26, 2021, in combination with dexamethasone, for treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The Company voluntarily withdrew the drug on October 22, 2021, and thereafter rescinded the withdrawal on January 21, 2022. The product is currently not marketed in the U.S. Oncopeptides is developing several new compounds based on the PDC platform. The company is listed in the Mid Cap segment on Nasdaq Stockholm with the ticker ONCO. More information is available on www.oncopeptides.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/oncopeptides-ab/r/invitation-to-presentation-of-q1-report,c3554434

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15404/3554434/1570024.pdf

Invitation to presentation of Q1 report - webcast 20220404

