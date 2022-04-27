So liegt unser wikifolio Stockpicking Österreich DE000LS9BHW2: +0.11% vs. last gabb, -3.05% ytd, +75.00% seit Start 2013. Das wikifolio ist die Fortsetzung der Real Money Aktivitäten, die am 4.4.2002 mit 10.000 Euro starteten und 2013 ins wikifolio übertragen wurden. Aktueller Stand: 114.904 Euro, ein Plus von 1049,04 Prozent nach Spesen. Alle Trades unter https://www.wikifolio.com/de/at/w/wfdrastil1 . Das wikifolio hat heuer 12,0 Prozent Alpha vs. ATX TR. Da Immofinanz und S Immo cashähnlich sind, ist der Cashanteil knapp 50 Prozent aktuell. Ich habe CA Immo zu 27,40 aufgestockt. CA Immo ( Akt. Indikation: 27,10 /27,30, -0,18%) Das Depot bei dad.at umfasst unsere Private Investor Relations Partner http://www.boerse-social.com/private-investor-relations, die ...

