Mittwoch, 27.04.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2022 | 16:05
79 Leser
SOTIO Biotech: Oral Presentation of Interim Data from the AURELIO-03 Study of SOT101 at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

  • SOTIO will share interim safety and efficacy results from SOTIO's AURELIO-03 study on Saturday, June 4
  • AURELIO-03 is a Phase 1/1b dose escalation study of the interleukin-15 superagonist SOT101 as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors

BASEL, Switzerland, April 27, 2022, a clinical stage immuno-oncology companyowned by PPF Group,announced today that it will deliver an oral presentation featuring interim safety and efficacy data from the Phase 1/1b AURELIO-03 study with its IL-15 superagonist, SOT101, as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumabat the upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology(ASCO) Annual Meeting 2022, taking place in Chicago, Illinois fromJune 3-7, 2022.

Interim data from AURELIO-03 will be presented by Dr. Elena Garralda from the Vall D'Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, Spain.

Oral Presentation Details:

Title: Interim safety and efficacy results from AURELIO-03: A phase 1 dose escalation study of the IL-2/IL-15 receptor ß? superagonist SOT101 as a single agent and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Presenting Author: Elena Garralda, MD
Abstract Number: 2502
Location: Hall B1
Session Type: Oral Abstract Session
Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics-Immunotherapy
Session Date: Saturday, June 4, 2022
Session Time: 1:15 PM-4:15 PM CDT

Selected presentation materials will be made available on the SOTIO Biotech website once the presentation concludes.

SOT101 is an interleukin 15 (IL-15) superagonist currently being evaluated in a global multicenter open-label Phase 1/1b study to evaluate the safety and preliminary efficacy as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Company contact:
 Media contact:
Richard Kapsa
 Michael Tattory
Head of Communication
 LifeSci Communications
T: (+420) 224 174 448 T: +1 609-802-6265
M: (+420) 603 280 971 mtattory@lifescicomms.com (mailto:mtattory@lifescicomms.com)
kapsa@sotio.com (mailto:kapsa@sotio.com)


About SOTIO Biotech
SOTIO Biotech is shaping the future of cancer immunotherapies by translating compelling science into patient benefit. The robust SOTIO clinical pipeline includes a differentiated superagonist of the attractive immuno-oncology target IL-15, SOT101, currently being tested in phase II clinical trials. SOT102, a next generation Claudin18.2-targeted antibody-drug conjugate.

SOTIO is a registered trademark of SOTIO Biotech a.s. in selected countries.


