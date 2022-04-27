Company reports record first quarter revenue and announces share repurchase plan

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) today announced results for the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.

Highlights for first quarter 2022 include:

Record consolidated revenue of $1.17 billion, a 9% increase over the prior year quarter with three segments posting double digit growth

Gross and operating margins were 56.5% and 19.5%, respectively

Operating income of $229 million, an 8% decrease compared to the prior year quarter

GAAP EPS was $1.09 and pro forma EPS (1) was $1.11

was $1.11 Launched a sweeping update to our lineup of outdoor adventure watches

Named the 2022 Associate Member of the Year by the Aircraft Electronics Association, and for the 18th consecutive year, ranked 1st place in Professional Pilot Magazine's 2022 Avionics Product Support Survey

2022 Avionics Product Support Survey Unveiled LiveScope Plus a high-resolution live sonar that raises the performance bar in the recreational fishing market

(In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended March 26, March 27, YoY 2022 2021 Change Net sales 1,172,662 1,072,327 9 Fitness 220,896 308,125 (28 Outdoor 384,604 256,455 50 Aviation 174,766 173,889 1 Marine 254,069 209,372 21 Auto 138,327 124,486 11 Gross margin 56.5 59.8 Operating income 19.5 23.3 GAAP diluted EPS 1.09 1.14 (4 Pro forma diluted EPS(1) 1.11 1.18 (6

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma diluted EPS

Executive Overview from Cliff Pemble, President and Chief Executive Officer:

"We delivered another quarter of growth and record revenue in an increasingly complex and challenging business environment," said Cliff Pemble, President and CEO of Garmin. "High freight cost and component supply challenges persist while new headwinds emerge such as the strengthening of the U.S. dollar and the uncertainty created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. In this dynamic environment, we remain focused on creating highly differentiated products that excite our customers and lead to success."

Fitness:

Revenue from the fitness segment decreased 28% in the first quarter. All categories declined but the weakness is primarily attributable to the normalization of demand for cycling products from the pandemic-driven levels in the prior year. Gross and operating margins were 48% and 0% in the quarter, respectively, resulting in $1 million of operating income. Our Garmin Connect platform contains a sizable repository of health insights covering millions of Garmin device users. Utilizing anonymized data from Garmin Connect, we showed that people who sleep more also experience lower levels of stress during the day. In addition, we provided useful insights on the link between modest levels of activity and lower resting heart rate, which is an indicator often associated with improved cardiac health. These insights are made possible by the state-of-the-art bio sensors and algorithms found in Garmin wearables.

Outdoor:

Revenue from the outdoor segment grew a robust 50% in the first quarter primarily due to strong demand for our adventure watches. Gross and operating margins were 64% and 39%, respectively, resulting in $149 million of operating income. During the quarter, we announced a sweeping update to our lineup of adventure watches including our flagship fenix 7, the exciting new epix premium smartwatch, and the next generation Instinct 2 which includes versions that can operate indefinitely by harvesting the power of the sun.

Aviation:

Revenue from the aviation segment grew 1% in the first quarter primarily driven by growth in the OEM category. Gross and operating margins were 73% and 23%, respectively, resulting in $40 million of operating income. During the quarter we launched the D2 Mach 1, a premium aviator smartwatch with a vibrant AMOLED display, and the D2 Air X10, which combines powerful aviation features with voice functionality, allowing pilots to take calls and use their compatible smartphone's voice assistant. We also announced additional certifications for our GFC 500/600 autopilot, bringing the performance and safety enhancing benefits of our flight control technology to more aircraft models.

Marine:

Revenue from the marine segment grew 21% in the first quarter with growth across multiple categories led by strong demand for our chartplotters. Gross and operating margins were 51% and 23%, respectively, resulting in $59 million of operating income. During the quarter, we launched the new LiveScope Plus with enhanced resolution, clearer images and improved target separation. Also during the quarter, our LiveScope technology helped Garmin sponsored fishing pro Jason Christie win the 2022 Bassmaster Classic, which drew more than 150,000 spectators over a three day period.

Auto:

Revenue from the auto segment grew 11% during the first quarter driven by growth in both OEM and consumer products. Gross margin was 38%, and we recorded an operating loss of $20 million in the quarter driven by ongoing investments in auto OEM programs. During the quarter, we launched the Instinct 2 dezl edition smartwatch. This rugged smartwatch was created for professional truck drivers seeking to lead a healthy over-the-road lifestyle.

Additional Financial Information:

Total operating expenses in the first quarter were $434 million, an 11% increase over the prior year. Research and development increased by 11%, primarily due to engineering personnel costs. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 11%, driven primarily by personnel related expenses and information technology costs. Advertising increased 10% over the prior year quarter primarily due to higher spend in the outdoor and marine segments.

The effective tax rate in the first quarter was 10.3% compared to 12.2% in the prior year quarter. The year-over-year decrease in the effective tax rate is primarily due to an increase in U.S. tax deductions and credits.

In the first quarter of 2022, we generated approximately $126 million of free cash flow(1), and paid a quarterly dividend of approximately $129 million. We ended the quarter with cash and marketable securities of approximately $3.0 billion.

(1) See attached Non-GAAP Financial Information for discussion and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including free cash flow.

2022 Fiscal Year Guidance:

We are maintaining our 2022 guidance for revenue of approximately $5.5 billion and pro forma EPS of $5.90 (see discussion on Forward-looking Financial Measures).

Dividend Recommendation and Share Repurchase Program:

As announced in February, the Board will recommend to the shareholders for approval at the annual meeting to be held on June 10, 2022 a cash dividend in the total amount of $2.92 per share (subject to possible adjustment based on the total amount of the dividend in Swiss Francs as approved at the annual meeting) payable in four equal quarterly installments.

On April 22, 2022, the Board of Directors authorized the Company to repurchase up to $300 million of the Company's shares through December 29, 2023. The timing and volume of any share repurchases under this authorization will be determined by management at its discretion. Share repurchases, which are subject to market conditions, other business conditions and applicable legal requirements, may be made from time to time in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including under plans complying with the provisions of Rule 10b5-1 and Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Webcast Information/Forward-Looking Statements:

The information for Garmin Ltd.'s earnings call is as follows:

This release includes projections and other forward-looking statements regarding Garmin Ltd. and its business that are commonly identified by words such as "anticipates," "would," "may," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "projects," and other words or phrases with similar meanings. Any statements regarding the Company's expected fiscal 2022 GAAP and pro forma estimated earnings, EPS, and effective tax rate, and the Company's expected segment revenue growth rates, consolidated revenue, gross margins, operating margins, potential future acquisitions, share repurchase programs, currency movements, expenses, pricing, new product launches, market reach, statements relating to possible future dividends, statements related to the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company's plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release may not occur and actual results could differ materially as a result of risk factors and uncertainties affecting Garmin, including, but not limited to, the risk factors that are described in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 25, 2021 filed by Garmin with the Securities and Exchange Commission (Commission file number 001-41118). A copy of Garmin's 2021 Form 10-K can be downloaded from https://www.garmin.com/en-US/investors/sec/. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of March 26, 2022. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to us on the date hereof. We undertake no duty to update this information unless required by law.

This release and the attachments contain non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure and a discussion of the Company's use of these measures are included in the attachments.

Changes in Classification and Allocation

Prior period information presented here has been recast to conform to the current period presentation. See Appendix A for further discussion and recast presentation of additional prior periods.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended March 26, March 27, 2022 2021 Net sales 1,172,662 1,072,327 Cost of goods sold 510,183 430,771 Gross profit 662,479 641,556 Advertising expense 34,133 31,061 Selling, general and administrative expense 190,784 171,987 Research and development expense 209,006 188,849 Total operating expense 433,923 391,897 Operating income 228,556 249,659 Other income (expense): Interest income 7,553 7,652 Foreign currency losses (3,506 (8,281 Other income 3,261 1,484 Total other income (expense) 7,308 855 Income before income taxes 235,864 250,514 Income tax provision 24,272 30,485 Net income 211,592 220,029 Net income per share: Basic 1.10 1.15 Diluted 1.09 1.14 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 192,887 191,896 Diluted 193,579 192,810

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share information) March 26,

2022 December 25,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 1,417,531 1,498,058 Marketable securities 375,237 347,980 Accounts receivable, net 599,733 843,445 Inventories 1,339,530 1,227,609 Deferred costs 15,003 15,961 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 335,169 328,719 Total current assets 4,082,203 4,261,772 Property and equipment, net 1,092,520 1,067,478 Operating lease right-of-use assets 101,198 89,457 Noncurrent marketable securities 1,238,500 1,268,698 Deferred income tax assets 301,718 260,205 Noncurrent deferred costs 11,396 12,361 Goodwill 572,996 575,080 Other intangible assets, net 209,325 215,993 Other noncurrent assets 93,393 103,383 Total assets 7,703,249 7,854,427 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 298,992 370,048 Salaries and benefits payable 170,835 211,371 Accrued warranty costs 40,698 45,467 Accrued sales program costs 68,715 121,514 Other accrued expenses 209,155 225,988 Deferred revenue 86,444 87,654 Income taxes payable 148,268 128,083 Dividend payable 129,394 258,023 Total current liabilities 1,152,501 1,448,148 Deferred income tax liabilities 117,649 117,595 Noncurrent income taxes payable 62,732 62,539 Noncurrent deferred revenue 39,061 41,618 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 82,127 70,044 Other noncurrent liabilities 337 324 Stockholders' equity: Shares, CHF 0.10 par value, 198,077 shares authorized and issued; 193,125 shares outstanding at March 26, 2022 and 192,608 shares outstanding at December 25, 2021 17,979 17,979 Additional paid-in capital 1,982,561 1,960,722 Treasury stock (294,711 (303,114 Retained earnings 4,532,102 4,320,737 Accumulated other comprehensive income 10,911 117,835 Total stockholders' equity 6,248,842 6,114,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity 7,703,249 7,854,427

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended March 26, 2022 March 27, 2021 Operating Activities: Net income 211,592 220,029 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 28,984 23,988 Amortization 12,228 12,902 (Gain) loss on sale or disposal of property and equipment (1,129 133 Unrealized foreign currency (gains) losses (5,113 7,277 Deferred income taxes (25,996 497 Stock compensation expense 24,706 22,698 Realized (gain) loss on marketable securities (2 22 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 238,134 281,524 Inventories (134,807 (87,450 Other current and noncurrent assets (1,628 (13,710 Accounts payable (61,939 (3,470 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (119,159 (95,977 Deferred revenue (3,704 (7,998 Deferred costs 1,904 3,945 Income taxes 21,563 3,952 Net cash provided by operating activities 185,634 368,362 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (59,715 (36,894 Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,131 Purchase of intangible assets (547 (760 Purchase of marketable securities (497,526 (404,599 Redemption of marketable securities 431,604 354,039 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (10,828 (15,893 Net cash used in investing activities (135,881 (104,107 Financing activities: Dividends (128,856 (116,655 Proceeds from issuance of treasury stock related to equity awards 20,146 17,657 Purchase of treasury stock related to equity awards (14,610 (17,281 Net cash used in financing activities (123,320 (116,279 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6,960 (6,488 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (80,527 141,488 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,498,843 1,458,748 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period 1,418,316 1,600,236

The following table includes supplemental financial information for the consumer auto and auto OEM operating segments that management believes is useful.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income by Segment (In thousands) Auto Fitness Outdoor Aviation Marine Total

Auto Consumer

Auto Auto

OEM Total 13-Weeks Ended March 26, 2022 Net sales 220,896 384,604 174,766 254,069 138,327 65,130 73,197 1,172,662 Gross profit 106,189 247,495 127,543 128,581 52,671 30,960 21,711 662,479 Operating income (loss) 580 148,979 40,127 58,882 (20,012 3,831 (23,843 228,556 13-Weeks Ended March 27, 2021 Net sales 308,125 256,455 173,889 209,372 124,486 62,395 62,091 1,072,327 Gross profit 173,545 171,676 126,182 121,379 48,774 31,964 16,810 641,556 Operating income (loss) 70,682 92,011 45,014 62,906 (20,954 9,038 (29,992 249,659

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Net Sales by Geography (In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended March 26, March 27, YoY 2022 2021 Change Net sales 1,172,662 1,072,327 9 Americas 570,634 503,691 13 EMEA 397,477 399,508 (1 APAC 204,551 169,128 21 EMEA Europe, Middle East and Africa; APAC Asia Pacific and Australian Continent

Non-GAAP Financial Information

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with GAAP, this release includes the following measures defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission as non-GAAP financial measures: pro forma effective tax rate, pro forma net income (earnings) per share and free cash flow. These non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies, limiting the usefulness of the measures for comparison with other companies. Management believes providing investors with an operating view consistent with how it manages the Company provides enhanced transparency into the operating results of the Company, as described in more detail by category below.

The tables below provide reconciliations between the GAAP and non-GAAP measures.

Pro forma effective tax rate

The Company's income tax expense is periodically impacted by discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense incurred as a result of current period earnings. Therefore, management believes disclosure of the effective tax rate and income tax provision before the effect of certain discrete tax items are important measures to permit investors' consistent comparison between periods. In the first quarter 2022 and 2021 there were no such discrete tax items identified.

Pro forma net income (earnings) per share

Management believes that net income (earnings) per share before the impact of foreign currency gains or losses and certain discrete income tax items, as discussed above, is an important measure in order to permit a consistent comparison of the Company's performance between periods.

(In thousands, except per share information) 13-Weeks Ended March 26, March 27, 2022 2021 GAAP net income 211,592 220,029 Foreign currency losses(1) 3,506 8,281 Tax effect of foreign currency losses(2) (361 (1,008 Pro forma net income 214,737 227,302 GAAP net income per share: Basic 1.10 1.15 Diluted 1.09 1.14 Pro forma net income per share: Basic 1.11 1.18 Diluted 1.11 1.18 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 192,887 191,896 Diluted 193,579 192,810

(1) Foreign currency gains and losses for the Company are driven by movements of a number of currencies in relation to the U.S. Dollar and the related exchange rate impact on the significant cash, receivables, and payables held in a currency other than the functional currency at a given legal entity. However, there is minimal cash impact from such foreign currency gains and losses. (2) The tax effect of foreign currency losses was calculated using the effective tax rates of 10.3% and 12.2% for the 13-weeks ended March 26, 2022, and March 27, 2021 respectively.

Free cash flow

Management believes that free cash flow is an important liquidity measure because it represents the amount of cash provided by operations that is available for investing and defines it as operating cash flows less capital expenditures for property and equipment. Management believes that excluding purchases of property and equipment provides a better understanding of the underlying trends in the Company's operations and allows more accurate comparisons of the Company's results between periods. This metric may also be useful to investors, but should not be considered in isolation as it is not a measure of cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. The most comparable GAAP measure is net cash provided by operating activities.

(In thousands) 13-Weeks Ended March 26, March 27, 2022 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities 185,634 368,362 Less: purchases of property and equipment (59,715 (36,894 Free Cash Flow 125,919 331,468

Forward-looking Financial Measures

The forward-looking financial measures in our 2022 guidance provided above do not consider the potential future net effect of foreign currency exchange gains and losses, certain discrete tax items and any other impacts that may be identified as pro forma adjustments in calculating the non-GAAP measures described above.

The estimated impact of foreign currency gains and losses cannot be reasonably estimated on a forward-looking basis due to the high variability and low visibility with respect to non-operating foreign currency exchange gains and losses and the related tax effects of such gains and losses. The impact on diluted net income per share of foreign currency gains and losses, net of tax effects, was $0.02 per share for the first quarter ended March 26, 2022.

At this time, management is unable to determine whether or not significant discrete tax items will occur in fiscal 2022 or anticipate the impact of any other events that may be considered in the calculation of non-GAAP financial measures.

Appendix A Expense classification and segment allocation methodology changes

Beginning in the first quarter of 2022, the Company refined its methodology used in classifying certain indirect costs and allocating certain operating expenses to the segments. These changes had no effect on the Company's consolidated operating income, net income, or composition of operating segments and reportable segments. Each prior period that will be presented in the forthcoming Form 10-Q and Form 10-K filings will be recast to conform to current period presentation. The following tables provide the relevant financial results as previously reported, as recast for the current period and forthcoming filings, and the associated impacts of the changes. Within these tables, the references to periods such as "FY 2020" and "Q1 2021" refer to the corresponding periods as reported in the applicable Form 10-K, Form 10-Q, or Form 8-K filings. The tables may not foot due to rounding.

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Operating Expense (In thousands) Previously Reported FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Advertising expense 151,166 31,061 42,939 36,705 61,124 171,829 Selling, general and administrative expense 570,245 157,622 165,759 162,515 174,090 659,986 Research and development expense 705,685 203,214 200,981 214,057 221,772 840,024 Total operating expense 1,427,096 391,897 409,679 413,277 456,986 1,671,839

Recast FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Advertising expense 151,166 31,061 42,939 36,705 61,124 171,829 Selling, general and administrative expense 623,588 171,987 180,717 177,647 190,909 721,260 Research and development expense 652,342 188,849 186,023 198,925 204,953 778,750 Total operating expense 1,427,096 391,897 409,679 413,277 456,986 1,671,839

Impact FY 2020 Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2021 Q4 2021 FY 2021 Advertising expense Selling, general and administrative expense 53,343 14,365 14,958 15,132 16,819 61,274 Research and development expense (53,343 (14,365 (14,958 (15,132 (16,819 (61,274 Total operating expense

Garmin Ltd. and Subsidiaries Operating Income by Segment (In thousands) Previously Reported Auto Fitness Outdoor Aviation Marine Total

Auto Consumer

Auto Auto

OEM Total FY 2020 Operating income (loss) 318,884 441,085 137,203 175,724 (18,656 41,464 (60,120 1,054,240 Q1 2021 Operating income (loss) 73,736 93,030 44,868 61,564 (23,539 8,398 (31,937 249,659 Q2 2021 Operating income (loss) 116,966 122,056 50,810 89,752 (8,412 15,684 (24,096 371,172 Q3 2021 Operating income (loss) 77,788 123,946 51,296 53,726 (24,086 11,305 (35,391 282,670 Q4 2021 Operating income (loss) 104,085 141,747 44,800 39,158 (14,671 10,213 (24,884 315,119 FY 2021 Operating income (loss) 372,575 480,777 191,775 244,199 (70,706 45,603 (116,309 1,218,620

Recast Auto Fitness Outdoor Aviation Marine Total

Auto Consumer

Auto Auto

OEM Total FY 2020 Operating income (loss) 305,283 438,197 146,608 177,184 (13,032 45,033 (58,065 1,054,240 Q1 2021 Operating income (loss) 70,682 92,011 45,014 62,906 (20,954 9,038 (29,992 249,659 Q2 2021 Operating income (loss) 113,733 120,843 51,126 91,091 (5,621 16,355 (21,976 371,172 Q3 2021 Operating income (loss) 74,469 122,875 51,747 55,142 (21,563 11,979 (33,542 282,670 Q4 2021 Operating income (loss) 100,317 140,393 45,301 40,642 (11,534 10,975 (22,509 315,119 FY 2021 Operating income (loss) 359,201 476,122 193,188 249,781 (59,672 48,347 (108,019 1,218,620

Impact Auto Fitness Outdoor Aviation Marine Total

Auto Consumer

Auto Auto

OEM Total FY 2020 Operating income (loss) (13,601 (2,888 9,405 1,460 5,624 3,569 2,055 Q1 2021 Operating income (loss) (3,054 (1,019 146 1,342 2,585 640 1,945 Q2 2021 Operating income (loss) (3,233 (1,213 316 1,339 2,791 671 2,120 Q3 2021 Operating income (loss) (3,319 (1,071 451 1,416 2,523 674 1,849 Q4 2021 Operating income (loss) (3,768 (1,354 501 1,484 3,137 762 2,375 FY 2021 Operating income (loss) (13,374 (4,655 1,413 5,582 11,034 2,744 8,290

