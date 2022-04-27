Cantargia AB: Cantargia to present new clinical data on lead IL1RAP antibody nadunolimab over three sessions at ASCO 2022

STOCKHOLM, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia (Cantargia AB; Nasdaq Stockholm: CANTA) will present three posters with new clinical data from the CANFOUR and CIRIFOUR trials on its most advanced program, nadunolimab, at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting 2022 to be held in Chicago on 3-7 June 2022. Two of the presentations will also be included in poster discussion sessions where select posters are highlighted. These focus on therapy of pancreatic cancer (PDAC) or non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients in the CANFOUR trial.

"We are excited to communicate Cantargia's clinical data updates at ASCO. We understand that many are following the company's work in detail, and we are encouraged by the attention provided by this opportunity," said Göran Forsberg, CEO of Cantargia.

Cantargia's presentations at ASCO 2022 will provide new clinical results on the safety, efficacy, and biomarker effects of the IL1RAP-binding antibody nadunolimab in combination with chemotherapy in the CANFOUR trial, or with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in the CIRIFOUR trial. The data will be presented over three separate poster sessions, and data from the CANFOUR trial will also be highlighted in poster discussion sessions, where the results will be discussed in a broader context. The following topics will be covered in the presentations:

CANFOUR (PDAC)

Over 70 PDAC patients have received treatment with nadunolimab in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel in the CANFOUR trial. Data from these patients will be presented and will provide a more robust view of the promising results shown previously for the initial 33 PDAC patients. These were last updated in late 2021 when a median survival of 12.7 months and a median progression-free survival (iPFS) of 7.2 months was presented.

CANFOUR (NSCLC)

Over 30 NSCLC patients have received treatment with nadunolimab in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin in the CANFOUR trial. At last year's ESMO Congress, Cantargia presented positive interim results from the CANFOUR study, where a response rate of 48% was shown. The presentation at ASCO 2022 will be based on new long-term data from the study.

CIRIFOUR

Fifteen solid tumor patients have received treatment with nadunolimab in combination with pembrolizumab in the CIRIFOUR trial. In a previous update, this combination was shown to have favorable safety. Updated safety data will be presented, as well as new efficacy data.

Abstract titles are currently available on the ASCO webpage with full abstracts scheduled for publication at 5:00 PM ET on May 26, 2022. The titles of Cantargia's presentations are as follows:

Abstract Number and Title: #4141 Phase 1/2a trial of nadunolimab, a first-in-class fully humanized monoclonal antibody against IL1RAP, in combination with gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel (GN) in patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC)

Session: Poster Discussion Session, Gastrointestinal Cancer - Gastroesophageal, Pancreatic, and Hepatobiliary

Session Date and Time: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 1:15 PM-2:45 PM; 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract Number and Title: #2527 Safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of nadunolimab, a first-in-class monoclonal antibody against IL1RAP, in combination with pembrolizumab in subjects with solid tumors

Session: Developmental Therapeutics - Immunotherapy

Session Date and Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022, 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

Abstract Number and Title: #9020 Phase 1/2a trial of nadunolimab, a first-in-class fully humanized monoclonal antibody against IL1RAP, in combination with cisplatin and gemcitabine (CG) in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Session: Poster Discussion Session, Lung Cancer - Non-Small Cell Metastatic

Session Date and Time: Monday, June 6, 2022, 1:15 PM-2:45 PM; 8:00 AM-11:00 AM CDT

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab, is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

About nadunolimab (CAN04)

The antibody CAN04 binds strongly to its target IL1RAP and functions by inducing ADCC and blocking IL-1a and IL-1ß signaling. Thereby, CAN04 can counteract the contribution of the IL-1 system to the immune suppressive tumor microenvironment and development of resistance to chemotherapy. CAN04 is investigated in multiple ongoing clinical trials. In the phase I/IIa study CANFOUR, first line combination therapy is investigated with standard chemotherapies in patients with PDAC (gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel) and patients with NSCLC (cisplatin/gemcitabine) (NCT03267316). Positive interim data for the combination therapies show durable responses or pseudoprogression in patients with PDAC, resulting in median iPFS of 7.2 months and median survival of 12.7 months. Stronger efficacy was also observed in NSCLC patients with median PFS of 7.2 months. A response rate of 48% was observed, with even higher responses in patients with non-squamous NSCLC. These results show stronger efficacy than expected from chemotherapy alone. CAN04 is investigated with chemotherapy also in the phase I study CAPAFOUR, with the FOLFIRINOX regimen for first line treatment of metastatic PDAC (NCT04990037), and in two further clinical studies, CESTAFOUR (NCT05116891) and TRIFOUR (NCT05181462), in additional forms of cancer, including biliary tact cancer, colorectal cancer and triple negative breast cancer. CAN04 is also evaluated with the immune checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, with or without chemotherapy, in the phase I study CIRIFOUR (NCT04452214).

