Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
WKN: A3DEW8 ISIN: BMG7997W1029 
Frankfurt
25.02.22
09:38 Uhr
0,080 Euro
-0,021
-20,59 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
27.04.2022 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Seadrill Limited, on First North NOK (195/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Seadrill Limited, shares to trading on First
North NOK, with effect from April 28, 2022. 

The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment.

Short name:      SDRLo          
Round lot:      1            
Currency:       NOK           
Clearing:       CCP cleared       
Settlement:      VPS, Norway       
ISIN code:      BMG7997W1029      
Order book ID:    255630         
Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195  
Tick Size:      MiFID II tick size table
MIC Code:       ONSE          

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
