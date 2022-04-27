Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Admission to trading of Seadrill Limited, on First North NOK (195/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Seadrill Limited, shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from April 28, 2022. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: SDRLo Round lot: 1 Currency: NOK Clearing: CCP cleared Settlement: VPS, Norway ISIN code: BMG7997W1029 Order book ID: 255630 Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table MIC Code: ONSE For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB