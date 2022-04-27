

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $211.59 million, or $1.09 per share. This compares with $220.03 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Garmin Ltd reported adjusted earnings of $214.74 million or $1.11 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $1.17 billion from $1.07 billion last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $211.59 Mln. vs. $220.03 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.09 vs. $1.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.17 Bln vs. $1.07 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.90 Full year revenue guidance: $5.5 Bln



Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

GARMIN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de