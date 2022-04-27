Anzeige
Leading Bitcoin NFT Marketplace Gamma.io Announces Web3 Social Platform

Launched in September, the Bitcoin NFT platform announced its new brand, focused on the goal of becoming the world's Web3 social hub, centered around NFTs

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- STXNFT, the leading open marketplace for Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the Stacks programming layer, secured by Bitcoin, has announced today its new brand Gamma.io and its plan to become the world's Web3 social hub centered around NFTs. As digital asset ownership proliferates, Gamma will provide a platform to serve as the home for collectors, creators, and investors to come together to explore, trade, and showcase extraordinary NFTs through the Bitcoin ecosystem.