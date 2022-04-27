Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
WKN: 851908 ISIN: NO0005052605 Ticker-Symbol: NOH1 
Tradegate
27.04.22
17:55 Uhr
8,496 Euro
+0,646
+8,23 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
OBX
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORSK HYDRO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,4148,53618:16
Norsk Hydro: Signs new USD 1,300 million revolving credit facility

Norsk Hydro ASA has on April 27, 2022, signed a USD 1,300 million short-term revolving multi-currency credit facility.

The facility, which is available for general corporate purposes carries a 12-month maturity with two sixth-month extension options at Hydro's discretion. The entire amount is also available as a sub-facility swingline to cover short-term liquidity needs.

BNP Paribas, Danske Bank and DNB acted as coordinating mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners on the transaction.

In addition, CACIB and ING acted as Bookrunners; whilst Citibank, Goldman Sachs Bank, Handelsbanken, JP Morgan, Nordea Bank, and SEB participated in the transaction as Mandated Lead Arrangers.

DNB will act as Facility Agent and Documentation Agent.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.molland@hydro.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
