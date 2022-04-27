- (PLX AI) - SR-Bank Q1 net income NOK 94 million.
|18:10
|SR-Bank Q1 Pretax Profit NOK 121 Million
|Fr
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: Invitation to the presentation of first quarter 2022 accounts, Thursday 5 May
|07.04.
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: Notice of Annual General Meeting
|06.04.
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: SpareBank 1 SR-Bank's Annual Report for 2021 is published today
|28.03.
|SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA: Increasing home mortgage rates
