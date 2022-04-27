Regulatory News:

GeNeuro (Euronext Paris: CH0308403085 GNRO) (Paris:GNRO), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases, such as multiple sclerosis (MS), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and the severe neuropsychiatric consequences of COVID-19 (post-COVID)" publishes its 2020 Universal Registration Document, in English, which has been filed on April 27, 2022 with the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF)".

This document is available to the public free of charge, as provided for in applicable legislation, and may be viewed and downloaded on the Company's website www.geneuro.com

The 2021 Universal Registration Document includes the annual financial report in XBRL format, the auditors' reports and information about fees paid to statutory auditors, as well as the draft resolutions to be submitted to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting of May 31, 2022.

About GeNeuro

GeNeuro's mission is to leverage HERV biology to develop safe and effective treatments for the benefit of patients, by neutralizing causal factors encoded by HERVs that represent 8% of human DNA.

GeNeuro is based in Geneva, Switzerland and has R&D facilities in Lyon, France. It has rights to 17 patent families protecting its technology.

For more information, visit: www.geneuro.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005911/en/

Contacts:

GeNeuro

Jesús Martin-Garcia

Chairman and CEO

+41 22 552 4800

investors@geneuro.com

NewCap (France)

Louis-Victor Delouvrier Mathilde Bohin (investors)

+33 1 44 71 98 52

Arthur Rouillé (media)

+33 1 44 71 94 98

geneuro@newcap.eu