Availability of preparatory documents

Regulatory News:

Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO) informs its shareholders that the Combined General Meeting of the Shareholders is convened on Wednesday 18 May 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Centre de Conférences Capital 8, 32, rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris.

The meeting notice (avis de réunion), which includes the agenda and the draft resolutions, was published in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) on 1 April 2022 (Bulletin n°39 Notice n°2200714 journal-officiel.gouv.fr/pages/balo/).

The convening notice (avis de convocation) was published this day in the "Bulletin des Annonces Légales et Obligatoires" (BALO) and in a journal of legal notices. It will be addressed to the shareholders whose shares are held in registered form and made available to institutions holding securities accounts for the shareholders holding shares in bearer form.

The documents referred to under article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code can be accessed on Tikehau Capital's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders General Meetings Combined General Meeting 18 May 2022).

The documents and information mentioned under the second paragraph of article R.225-89 of the French Commercial Code can be accessed on Tikehau Capital's website at: www.tikehaucapital.com (section: Shareholders General Meetings Combined General Meeting 18 May 2022) and are made available to the shareholders in accordance with applicable regulations:

All registered shareholders may, until the fifth day (included) before the General Meeting, request from Tikehau Capital or Société Générale Securities Services* that these documents and information be sent to them using the request form attached to the convening notice. For holders of bearer shares, exercising this right is contingent upon the provision of a registration certificate in the accounts of bearer shares held by the authorised custodian.

These documents are made available to all shareholders at the registered office of Tikehau Capital for a period of 15 days prior to the date of the General Meeting.

It is specified that the Company may be required to modify the current arrangements for the General Meeting in the event of developments in the health situation and related legal provisions. Shareholders are invited to consult regularly the section dedicated to General Meetings on Tikehau Capital's website at www.tikehaucapital.com in order to have access to all up-to-date information and, if applicable, the final conditions for participating in this General Meeting.

__________________________

* Société Générale Securities Services, Assemblées Générales, 32 rue du Champ de Tir, CS 30812, 44312 Nantes Cedex 03.

ABOUT TIKEHAU CAPITAL

Tikehau Capital is a global alternative asset management group with €35.5 billion of assets under management (at 31 March 2022).

Tikehau Capital has developed a wide range of expertise across four asset classes (private debt, real assets, private equity and capital markets strategies) as well as multi-asset and special opportunities strategies.

Tikehau Capital is a founder-led team with a differentiated business model, a strong balance sheet, proprietary global deal flow and a track record of backing high quality companies and executives.

Deeply rooted in the real economy, Tikehau Capital provides bespoke and innovative alternative financing solutions to companies it invests in and seeks to create long-term value for its investors, while generating positive impacts on society. Leveraging its strong equity base (€3.0 billion of shareholders' equity at 31 December 2021), the firm invests its own capital alongside its investor-clients within each of its strategies.

Controlled by its managers alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital is guided by a strong entrepreneurial spirit and DNA, shared by its 723 employees (at 31 March 2022) across its 13 offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

Tikehau Capital is listed in compartment A of the regulated Euronext Paris market (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP). For more information, please visit: www.tikehaucapital.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220427005968/en/

Contacts:

PRESS:

Tikehau Capital: Valérie Sueur +33 1 40 06 39 30

UK Prosek Partners: Henrietta Dehn +44 7717 281 665

USA Prosek Partners: Trevor Gibbons +1 646 818 9238

press@tikehaucapital.com

SHAREHOLDERS AND INVESTORS:

Louis Igonet +33 1 40 06 11 11

Théodora Xu +33 1 40 06 18 56

shareholders@tikehaucapital.com