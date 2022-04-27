Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 27 avril/April 2022) - The common shares of Ashley Gold Corp. have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Ashley Gold Corp. is an early-stage natural resource company engaged primarily in the acquisition, exploration and, if warranted, development of mineral properties. The Corporation's objective is to conduct an exploration program on its Ashley Gold Property, which the Corporation has an option to purchase. The objective is to conduct an exploration program on the Ashely Property, which covers 17.35km2 in northeastern Ontario within the western Abitibi Greenstone Belt, located 24km west of Matachewan, Ontario. If the option is exercised in full, the claims will 100% owned by the Corporation.

Les actions ordinaires d'Ashley Gold Corp. ont été approuvées pour être inscrites au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et d'information seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Ashley Gold Corp. est une société de ressources naturelles en phase de démarrage qui se consacre principalement à l'acquisition, à l'exploration et, si cela est justifié, au développement de propriétés minières. L'objectif de la Société est de mener un programme d'exploration sur sa propriété aurifère Ashley, que la Société a une option d'achat. L'objectif est de mener un programme d'exploration sur la propriété Ashely, qui couvre 17,35 km2 dans le nord-est de l'Ontario dans la ceinture de roches vertes de l'ouest de l'Abitibi, située à 24 km à l'ouest de Matachewan, en Ontario. Si l'option est exercée en totalité, les claims seront détenus à 100 % par la Société.

Issuer/Émetteur: Ashley Gold Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): ASHL Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 16 823 375 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 9 382 337 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 04471L 10 5 ISIN: CA 04471L 10 5 8 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 IPO Price/Prix: $0.10/0,10$ Agent: Leede Jones Gable Inc. Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Listing Date/Date de l'inscription: Le 28 avril/April 2022 Trading Date/Date de negociation: Le 2 mai/May 2022 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: Le 31 decembre/December Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: TSX Trust Company

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for ASHL. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com.

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.