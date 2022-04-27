- (PLX AI) - Hologic Q2 gross margin 65.9%.
- • Q2 EBIT margin 41.4%
- • Q2 revenue USD 1,436 million vs. estimate USD 1,288 million
|Hologic Q2 EPS USD 1.8
