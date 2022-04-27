Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.04.2022
Perfekte Einstiegsgelegenheit! Breaking News: Die nächste Milliardenübernahme mit Ansage?
WKN: 895878 ISIN: US7611521078 
Tradegate
27.04.22
18:10 Uhr
205,05 Euro
+1,60
+0,79 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.04.2022 | 22:17
ResMed Inc.: ResMed Announces Participation in the 24th Annual Macquarie Australia Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Brett Sandercock, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Macquarie Australia Conference on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:45 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time) via video webcast.

More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through August 1, 2022.

About ResMed
At ResMedand follow @ResMed.

For investorsFor media
Amy WakehamJayme Rubenstein
+1 858.836.5000 +1 858.836.6798
investorrelations@resmed.com (mailto:investorrelations@resmed.com) news@resmed.com (mailto:news@resmed.com)

