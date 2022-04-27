ResMed Inc.: ResMed Announces Participation in the 24th Annual Macquarie Australia Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced Brett Sandercock, chief financial officer, will present virtually at the Macquarie Australia Conference on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, beginning at approximately 8:45 a.m. (Australian Eastern Standard Time) via video webcast.
More information about this event, including access to the live webcast, may be accessed by visiting http://investor.resmed.com. The webcast replay will be available approximately 24 hours after the live webcast ends and will be accessible through August 1, 2022.
About ResMed
|For investors
|For media
|Amy Wakeham
|Jayme Rubenstein
|+1 858.836.5000
|+1 858.836.6798
|investorrelations@resmed.com (mailto:investorrelations@resmed.com)
|news@resmed.com (mailto:news@resmed.com)
